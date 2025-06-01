The East Kameng unit of the Women Welfare Organization (WWO), in Arunachal Pradesh staged a peaceful dharna, on May 31, at the Seppa Session Court, raising concerns over the bail granted to Er. Jaida Singhi.

The protest centered around the court’s decision to release Singhi on bail despite the non-arrest of co-accused Asha Miji, who, along with Singhi, is alleged to be involved in a case of shared criminal intent.

While acknowledging the protest, the Session Court proceeded with granting bail to Jaida Singhi, attaching several strict conditions aimed at safeguarding the rights and dignity of his wife, Amak Singhi. The court explicitly prohibited any contact between Jaida Singhi and Asha Miji, warning that any violation would lead to the immediate cancellation of bail and re-arrest.

The court also reaffirmed the marital status of Amak Singhi as the legal spouse and issued a clear directive against any acts of domestic violence—physical or psychological—by the accused. Bangni Singhi, elder brother of Jaida Singhi, stood as bail surety and has been made legally accountable to report any violations. Failure to do so could result in his arrest as well.

The WWO expressed appreciation to the Judge for the firm and just conditions set by the court, which they believe uphold justice and reinforce the importance of women’s safety and dignity in domestic violence cases.