The much-awaited RCC Bridge over Poglek Korong (river) along the Pasighat-Ledum-Tene-Koyu (PLTK) road near Yagrung village, in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated by Lok Sabha MP (East), Tapir Gao on January 20, to the great joy and relief of the people of Bosing Banggo, Legong Banggo, and Ramle Banggo areas.

Gao dedicated the RCC bridge to the people of the area in the presence of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, ZPC East Siang Olen Rome, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, CE PWD (Central Zone-B) Gobo Yirang, SE PWD Boleng Circle Oni Jamoh, EAC and CO I/C Yagrung Circle Yamo Tamut, ZPM Bosing-2 Alen Taning, ZPM Bosing-1 Yason Siram, EE PWD Pasighat Division Mano Tayeng, HoDs, PRIs, GBs, and community members.

Speaking on the occasion, Gao said that the communication bottleneck faced by the people, particularly during the monsoon season, will now be a thing of the past and will surely boost the socio-economic development of the region along the PLTK Road. It will also help in tapping the tourism and agri-horticultural potentials.

The construction of the RCC Bridge over the River Poglek near Yagrung at Ch. 13.64 KM on the Pasighat-Ledum-Tene-Koyu (PLTK) Road in East Siang District has been funded under the Central NLCPR, with the PWD, Pasighat, serving as the executing agency. This bridge completes the connectivity of Bosing Banggo, Legong Banggo, and adjoining areas with the district headquarters, Pasighat.

Later, at a public meeting organized at Yagrung village, Gao urged the PRI leaders, Gaon Burahs, and community members to engage in afforestation and plantation activities to mitigate the annual floods and erosion caused by the Poglek Korong (also called the 'Sorrow of Bosing Banggo' for its annual monsoon havoc).

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang also termed the Poglek Bridge as the lifeline for the people in accelerating the progress and development of Bosing-1, Bosing-2, and adjoining areas. MLA Darang reiterated the need for flood protection measures with the concerned authorities, adding that such infrastructure is an asset to the people and also called for combating deforestation.

Earlier, senior citizen Tachong Boko submitted a memorandum for the construction of a community hall (Dere) for Tekang village to the Lok Sabha East MP.