Tapir Gao, the two-term MP of Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, is facing anti-incumbency, with four BJP members vying for his seat.

Among them is Nuney Tayang, a 42-year-old Tezu native, who has declared his intention to run for MP in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Thousands from across 13 districts of the Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency have shown their support for Tayang, a BJP youth leader.

The state of Arunachal has two Lok Sabha seats, one represented by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the other by Tapir Gao, a former National General Secretary and State President of the BJP.

Gao won the MP election in 2004, lost to Ninong Ering, a former Union Minister from the Congress party, in 2009, and was re-elected in 2019. Tayang, while expressing respect for Gao, stated that the constituency is in need of new leadership.

He highlighted issues like Chinese incursions, the international border issue, and youth abductions, which he believes need to be properly addressed in the Lok Sabha.

Thousands of denizens from across 13 districts of the Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency gathered at Tezu, the headquarters town of the Lohit district of Arunachal showing their unanimous support for BJP youth leader Nuney Tayang as their new MP candidate. There are two Lok sabha seats in Arunachal One is Arunachal West represented by Union minister Kiren Rijiju & the other is Arunachal East by Tapir Gao former National General Secretary BJP & former State President BJP.



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Nuney Tayang speaking to the media stated that he regards MP Tapir Gao but the constituency wants a new leadership to serve the people. "I am seeking party ticket which is a democratic right for one and all,the party is bigger than all of us and I am confident that the leadership will observe the anti-incumbency factor and award ticket to new candidates like me.There are many issues in our vast constituencies like the international border issue like Chinese incursions,abduction of youth which needs to be raised in Lok sabha properly.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh is facing challenges due to resentment in the party’s rank and fight over ticket distribution ahead of the upcoming assembly cum Lok sabha elections in the state.

Apparently to negate anti-incumbency this time, the BJP-led state government has created two new district in state.

Party leaders said there is a growing dissent over candidature of both the MPs.

The party faced a major protest by a section of party workers over the candidature. With only a few days left for campaigning in Arunachal Pradesh, the state is witnessing a tough battle very similar to 2019.