Arunachal Pradesh MP from the East Parliamentary constituency, Tapir Gao, on January 18 trekked several hours to interact with the people of Lower Siang's Hipo village.

The MP extended gratitude for the transformative initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government and highlighted that he had the honour of securing 100 per cent votes in the recently-concluded 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Reaching Hipo required a 4-hour trek through challenging terrain, with no roads or network connectivity—a journey that tested resolve but was rewarding, MP Gao stated, citing the unmatched warmth and affection of the local people.

Later, MP Gao trekked back for another 4 hours to Rina village.

He stated, "This unforgettable experience reaffirms my commitment to serve and uplift every corner of our region. Truly blessed to have shared such cherished moments with the people of Hipo, whose resilience and support inspire me to strive harder for their welfare. Together, we march forward with hope and determination."