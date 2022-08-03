Armed forces apprehended an active East Naga National Government (ENNG) cadre along with one pistol and eight rounds in Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday (August 2).

Troopers of the Digboi Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of the Spear Corps apprehended the cadre based on specific inputs.

‘After questioning, the cadre was handed over to the police for further investigation,’ Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur, informed.

This development comes roughly two weeks after an alleged active cadre of the same outfit was apprehended by armed forces at the New Balijan area in the Tinsukia district of Assam on July 16. The July operation was conducted by personnel of the Rupai Battalion of Red Shield Division under Spear Corps.

The arrested cadre was identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Sampan Harap alias Jugli (24).

According to police, he attempted to recruit new members and extort money from Changlang town.

The ENNG was formed by R. Stephen Naga to strengthen the "Naga army" in eastern Nagaland to have a separate political entity and build up alliances with armed groups of Myanmar.

Cadres of the outfit openly indulge in extortion in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly in the name of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khaplang).