Arunachal: East Siang bandh passes off peacefully over teacher transfers

A 12-hour bandh called by the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK) and eight youth and student organisations was observed peacefully across Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district on October 7 over the Education Department's ongoing teacher transfer and rationalisation exercise.

The organisations have demanded cancellation of the transfer of 63 teachers from the district, filling of 69 vacant teaching posts and at least 30 days for completing the intra-district rationalisation process.

They have also sought additional sanctioned posts at IGJ Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, D Ering Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, and Government Higher Secondary School, Mebo, saying large-scale transfers could further weaken teacher strength and affect students.

The joint front had earlier deferred the bandh following an invitation for talks but later reinstated the shutdown, saying its concerns remained unresolved.

The bandh was observed from 5 am to 5 pm, with essential services, medical emergencies and students appearing for examinations kept outside its ambit.

The organisations have argued that East Siang is already facing a shortage of teachers and that transferring 63 teachers without adequately assessing school-wise and subject-wise requirements could aggravate the problem. They have particularly raised concerns over staffing at IGJ Higher Secondary School and D Ering Higher Secondary School.

The groups have also sought protection for teachers who have not completed the prescribed three-year minimum tenure and called for the transfer exercise to take into account genuine medical, pregnancy-related and other compelling circumstances.

BBYK president Advocate Magyar Lego said the participating organisations would hold an emergency meeting after the bandh to review the developments and decide on their next course of action.

The organisations have maintained that their primary concern is ensuring adequate teaching strength and protecting the academic interests of students in East Siang.