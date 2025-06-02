Arunachal: East Siang clinches Hangpan Dada Memorial U-16 girls’ football title
East Siang won the Hangpan Dada Memorial U-16 girls football title by beating East Kameng 1-0. The HDMT 2025 finals also saw Kra Dadi and Kamle winning volleyball championships, reflecting growing grassroots sports enthusiasm in Arunachal Pradesh.
The grand finale of the Under-16 Girls’ football event at the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) 2025 was held on June 1, at Pasighat Outdoor Stadium, Arunachal Pradesh, where East Siang emerged victorious over East Kameng with a narrow 1-0 win.
In a tightly contested match, East Kameng displayed resilience throughout, but it was Yayang Lomtung of East Siang who netted the decisive goal through a penalty kick in the 42nd minute, sealing the win for the host team. The match drew a large crowd, with spectators cheering enthusiastically for both sides.
In the volleyball finals, Kra Dadi defeated Kamle in a thrilling girls’ match with sets of 25-23, 15-25, and 20-18 to clinch the HDMT title. Meanwhile, Kamle’s boys’ team triumphed over Anjaw with scores of 25-22 and 31-29, lifting the championship trophy.
The HDMT 2025 finals witnessed high-energy performances and sportsmanship across the board, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for grassroots sports in Arunachal Pradesh.
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