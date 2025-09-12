Arunachal: East Siang DC inspects de-addiction centres, urges inmates to become changemakers

East Siang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonalika Jiwani, accompanied by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Yagling Perme, DDICDS Mailong Taku, and other members of the District Monitoring Committee, conducted an extensive inspection of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in Pasighat on Thursday, September 11.

The inspection aimed to assess the facilities, services, and rehabilitation measures provided to recovering inmates. Key areas of focus included counselling support, recreation facilities, nutrition, hygiene, safety, security, and human resource availability, in line with the latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

During her visit to the government-run Sudhaar Ghar, the DC was apprised by in-charge Medical Officer Dr. Oson Borang that the centre currently operates with a 10-bed capacity and a dedicated team of 24 staff, including a counsellor, psychologist, and yoga therapist.

Interacting with the inmates, DC Jiwani offered words of encouragement, urging them to emerge as changemakers and champions in society’s battle against drug abuse. She stressed the importance of skill-building, higher education, and vocational training in shaping a brighter future, assuring that the District Administration would extend full support through the Skill Development Department and other government agencies.

The inspection team also comprised Inspector D. Yomcha representing the Superintendent of Police (SP), and representatives from the Education Department, among others.