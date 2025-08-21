Arunachal: East Siang DC reviews development projects, stresses on coordination and asset utilization

Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, Sonalika Jiwani (IAS), chaired the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting at the DC’s Conference Hall to review the progress of ongoing schemes, flagship programs, and infrastructure projects being implemented by various government departments.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the monthly District Development Report, which highlighted advancements across multiple development indicators, including law and order. She emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth and timely execution of projects.

Jiwani directed executing agencies to keep the respective user departments updated about the progress of works and called for proper upkeep and optimum utilization of government assets. “Every asset created, whether public infrastructure or public libraries, must serve its intended purpose and benefit citizens in the true spirit of government’s vision,” she stated.

The DC urged Heads of Departments (HoDs) to adopt innovative initiatives within their respective domains and directed nodal agencies to explore revenue generation from public and government assets to make projects sustainable in the long run. She underlined that a reoriented and proactive approach is essential to meet the expectations of the public.

The meeting also stressed on time-bound completion and maintaining the highest quality standards in project implementation. Departments were asked to proactively address issues raised during the meeting to ensure holistic development of the district.

The DLMC meeting was attended by Nodal Officer and DPO Tatak Mibang, PD DRDA Tajing Padung, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, Dy.SP Ayub Boko, HoDs, and other senior officials.