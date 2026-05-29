Arunachal: East Siang detects 73 ILP violations in April

A District Development Review (DDR) cum District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting was held in East Siang district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner to review developmental activities and implementation of Centrally Sponsored and State Sponsored schemes for April 2026.

The meeting was attended by the Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), ADCs of Headquarters, Mebo and Ruksin, administrative officers, ZPMs, Heads of Departments and other officials.

During the review, the Deputy Commissioner assessed the progress of infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, law and order, Inner Line Permit (ILP) enforcement, transport safety, public service delivery and revenue generation across the district.

Officials informed the meeting that 190 ILPs were issued during the month, while 73 cases of ILP violations were detected. To strengthen enforcement and verification, one ILP check gate has been established at Oyan Bypass.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing smart meter installation drive in the district, which has achieved 67 per cent coverage so far. The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned department to expedite the remaining works for timely completion.

Progress of major infrastructure projects including roads, convention halls, hospital upgradation works, district secretariat buildings and tourism infrastructure projects was also reviewed. Departments concerned were directed to ensure timely execution and maintain quality standards in all ongoing works.

Reviewing welfare schemes, officials stated that East Siang district achieved 180 per cent of its target under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) for 2025-26.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana, the district recorded 100 per cent coverage with 48,184 beneficiaries included under the schemes.

The health sector review highlighted that enrolment under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has reached nearly 90 per cent at family level and 73 per cent at individual level.

Addressing the meeting, the ZPC stressed the importance of stronger coordination among departments, ZPMs and GPCs to ensure better implementation and awareness of government schemes at the grassroots level.

In her concluding remarks, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that benefits of welfare and development schemes must reach the poorest sections in a transparent and hassle-free manner and directed all departments to conduct mandatory Gram Sabhas for proper beneficiary selection and transparency.