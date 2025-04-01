The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Siang, convened a high-level pre-monsoon preparedness meeting on Tuesday, April 1. The session brought together key stakeholders, including the Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), paramilitary forces, administrative officers, heads of departments (HoDs), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and AAPDA Mitra volunteers, to assess and enhance the region’s disaster readiness.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and DDMA Chairman, T. Taggu, emphasized the critical need for preparedness, urging all stakeholders to remain vigilant and well-equipped to respond to potential calamities. He underscored the importance of a proactive approach, citing the recent earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand as reminders of the unpredictable nature of disasters. Taggu also instructed departments to reinforce their contingency plans with a preventive mindset to safeguard lives, infrastructure, and essential services. He commended stakeholders for their proactive contributions and preventive strategies tailored to the district’s specific needs.

Superintendent of Police (SP) provided an overview of the police department’s contingency response strategy, highlighting their role as a key disaster response agency. Additionally, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) cum Incident Response Commander, Tatling Pertin, stressed the importance of identifying vulnerable and high-risk zones. He reiterated the need for a structured, requirement-based response plan across all departments.

Earlier in the session, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) T. Tashi elaborated on various disaster management initiatives, including the preparation of the District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP), activation of the Incident Response System (IRS), identification of designated safe shelters, de-silting of drainage systems, operational readiness of the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), preemptive pruning of trees, and public awareness campaigns. He also urged all departments to formulate and submit their respective contingency plans for incorporation into the updated DDMP.

Representatives from the military stations at Rayang and Sigar also participated, sharing their insights and preparedness measures in disaster management.