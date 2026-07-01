Arunachal: East Siang doctors promote preventive healthcare through HPV vaccination campaign

Marking National Doctors’ Day 2026, doctors in East Siang district organised an awareness programme on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination at Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School (IGJGHSS), Pasighat, on Wednesday, July 1 to promote preventive healthcare and enhance awareness on cervical cancer prevention.

The initiative was conducted with the objective of educating students, parents, teachers and the wider community about the role of HPV vaccination in preventing cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases.

Healthcare professionals attending the programme highlighted that HPV is among the leading causes of cervical cancer among women and emphasised that timely vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of infection and associated health complications.

Addressing students and faculty members, East Siang District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Yagling Perme, along with other medical experts, stressed the importance of early vaccination, particularly among adolescent girls. The doctors also addressed common misconceptions surrounding HPV vaccination and encouraged parents to make informed decisions regarding immunisation.

The programme included expert-led information sessions focusing on the safety, effectiveness and long-term benefits of HPV vaccination. Students, especially girls in the 14–15 years age group, were given the opportunity to interact directly with medical professionals and seek clarification on HPV infection and preventive healthcare measures.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, doctors stated that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to strengthen public awareness on preventive healthcare and encourage healthier communities through timely medical intervention and education.

Organised as part of National Doctors’ Day observance, the event reflected the continued focus of the medical fraternity in East Siang district on community health outreach and disease prevention.

Speaking to the media after the programme, DMO Dr. Yagling Perme and District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (DRCHO) Dr. Nidak Angu reiterated that awareness and vaccination remain among the most effective measures in reducing the burden of cervical cancer and urged communities to actively participate in immunisation programmes.

The doctors informed that HPV vaccination services are available at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, and other healthcare centres in the district.