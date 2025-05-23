The closing ceremony of the 2nd edition of the State Level School Games Kho-Kho Championship 2025 (U-17 Boys & Girls) was held at GHSS Ground, Lathao, Arunachal Pradesh with much enthusiasm and participation from across districts.

The event was graced by HMLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom as the chief guest. ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun (Namsai) attended as guest of honour, while Tanyang Tatak, Joint Director of School Education, Itanagar, and Anuradh Mantaw, General Secretary of TKDS, were present as special guests. The ceremony also saw the presence of Deputy Commissioner Namsai C.R. Khampa, HoDs, DDSE, GB Lathao, and other dignitaries.

East Siang emerged as the overall champion in both boys’ and girls’ categories, displaying athletic prowess. The East Siang boys clinched the title, followed by Lohit in second place and Namsai in third.

In the girls' category, East Siang again took the top spot, with Namsai and Lohit securing second and third positions respectively.

The championship highlighted the sporting talent across Arunachal Pradesh and concluded on a high note, celebrating youth engagement and inter-district camaraderie.