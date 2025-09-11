Arunachal: East Siang police crackdown on modified silencers, 14 bikes seized in Pasighat

The East Siang Traffic Police conducted a special drive against illegally modified silencers, seizing 14 motorcycles across Pasighat on September 9 and 10.



The operation was led by DySP (Traffic) Ayup Boko and Traffic In-Charge Takop Yosung, who, along with their team, identified and impounded the two-wheelers fitted with modified silencer pipes.



Authorities noted that the increasing use of such silencers has been causing significant sound pollution, creating inconvenience and disturbance for residents of Pasighat town.



Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, IPS, urged motorcycle owners to strictly avoid the use of modified silencers and ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act. He further warned that garages and shops engaged in illegal modifications will face strict action.



Appealing for public support, SP Lamba emphasized that cooperation between citizens and law enforcement is essential to ensure peace, order, and a pollution-free environment in Pasighat.