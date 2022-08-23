Pasighat, the centurion town and the headquarters of East Siang district, received its very first cultural hall, which has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.50 crore and was launched by local MLA Kaling Moyong.

The inauguration of the cultural hall, which has come up at Gidii Notkko (Pasighat), was done amidst the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, and Bogong Banggo Kebang president Oyem Dai.

"With the opening of the cultural hall, Pasighat has obtained a place for the celebration of its festivals, community gatherings, meetings, weddings, etc. Two more convention halls were likely to be constructed shortly in Pasighat," the MLA informed soon after the inauguration while adding that Pasighat, being a centurion town, had not received such a facility in the past.

The MLA urged citizens to make good use of the resources and praised those who worked on the "ambitious" project.

"The city dwellers should take adequate care of any asset once it is created and extend help and cooperation as partners in developing Pasighat for better facilities and extend wholehearted support towards the development of the city," Moyong added.

The fund provided for the work has been made out of CCI 2019-20 and designed and executed by the Urban Development department with a seating capacity of 1000, besides a large and beautiful stage where a troupe of more than 70-80 artists could perform easily, stated the MLA.

The DC, in his brief address, stated that Pasighat is known as "Mini India" for its cosmopolitan nature as the lifestyle of its dwellers echoes the very fabric of India with people from almost all castes and religions coexisting in the same space in a state of harmony. He felt the opening of such a cultural hall would help every community to celebrate its festivals and preserve its cultural heritage.

The BBK president also spoke on the occasion. EE (UD) PK Thungon presented a technical report on the project.

Among others, Kenrik Ete Moyong, ADC Tatdo Borang, retired bureaucrats, and several other officers and leaders were also present.

The highlight of the occasion was colorful traditional dances, presented by cultural troupes from various communities of Adi, Galo, Nyishi, Monpa, Apatani, and even Assamese, Nepali, Kachari, etc.