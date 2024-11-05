The Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) was officially launched at Romdum General Ground in Mebo, aiming to designate the year 2025 as the 'Year of Eco-Cleanliness,' with the goal of involving all villages in the Mebo sub division in various cleanliness and environmental sustainability activities.

The mission was launched on the evening of November 5 by 39th Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng in the presence of MLAs from 37th Pasighat West, Ninong Ering; 38th Pasighat East, Tapi Darang; 40th Mariyang-Geku, Oni Panyang; along with Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu; Superintendent of Police, Sachin Kr. Singhal; ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing (ECMM Chairman) ZPC East Siang, Olen Rome; President and General Secretary from Adi Baane Kebang, Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary and hosts of PRI leaders and public.



During the launch, ECMM Chairman Sibo Passing informed the gathering and the public that the motto of the mission is to observe the year 2025 as year of Eco Cleanliness.

Passing also mentioned that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has been ongoing across the country for nearly a decade, has not yet achieved its objectives in many villages. However, through the efforts of ECMM, steps are being taken to ensure that all the villages in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency/Mebo Sub-Division attain the goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Under this mission, several villages in the sub division have already begun cleanliness and other activities, including planting more trees. These initiatives include Ayeng village as the Land of Ketir-Momir trees, Bodak as the Floral village, Aohali as the Zero Hunting village, Silluk as the Botanical Garden village, Darne as the Burmese Grapes village, Mebo as the Drug-Free village, Ngopok as the Pear Orchard village, and Kiyit as the Philogerontic village. Many more villages in the sub division are also in the pipeline, working on various village-level missions to align with the goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, informed Passing.



Meanwhile, Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, as the Patron of the ECMM, lauded the initiative of the ADC Mebo and all other groups and individuals, including the Itanagar Mebobian Welfare Kebang, Mebo Officers’ Group, Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services Officers (APCS) 2003 batch, Arunachal Teachers Association East Siang District Unit, Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, Tayeng Welfare Society, Perme Kening Welfare Society, and others, for their participation in various aspects of the ECMM initiative.

“Along with ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, I initially initiated various plantation drives by collecting tree saplings from the Range Forest Office, Mebo. However, the initiative was later continued and taken over by villages like Ayeng, which began planting indigenous tree saplings like Ketir Momir. I am delighted by this new initiative, and we should continue the effort until Mebo achieves its target. Funding from the government is not required for such initiatives; they can be carried out with voluntary support and active participation from the people of Mebo on a self-help basis, as the beneficiaries will be the people of Mebo themselves,” added Oken Tayeng.

Joining the ECMM launch program and its cultural night, 37th Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering; 38th Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang; and 40th Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang, deeply lauded the noble and new initiative taken up by the Mebo Administration with the support and guidance of Mebo MLA. They stated that under this mission, the Mebo Sub-Division will not only achieve the cleanliness objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, but the villages in Mebo will also become centers of tourist attraction in the coming years.

During the ECMM launch programme, a colourful cultural night was organised, featuring performances by various popular singers/artists, including Rupali Payeng and Chandra Kr. Patgiri from Assam, Seema Mena from Lower Dibang Valley, Dr. Delong Padung, and Yangki Eko from East Siang district, all of whom captivated the audience. Delong Padung, one of the renowned singers in the region, performed a song about the Ketir Momir trees and their significance, while narrating the beauty of the region and the need to plant more trees to preserve the environment. Sensational singer from Assam, Rupali Payeng, was also named the Mission Ambassador of ECMM.

Olen Megu Damin expressed her gratitude to all the participants in the ECMM launch event and cultural night, including all the dedicated committee members.