Arunachal edges closer to malaria elimination with 19 districts now free of disease

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on World Malaria Day that 19 districts in the state have achieved malaria-free status. He called for collective action to eradicate the disease entirely by 2030.

Khandu highlighted the state's progress from a high-burden area to category I (low burden) status in 2022. "Today, 19 districts have achieved malaria-free status, reflecting the dedication of our health workers and communities," he stated in a social media post.

The milestone underscores years of sustained efforts by health teams and local communities, though challenges persist in remote areas prone to mosquito breeding. Arunachal's achievement aligns with India's national goal to eliminate malaria by 2030, supported by the National Framework for Malaria Elimination.

Khandu stressed that success demands public involvement. He urged residents to use long-lasting insecticidal nets, remove stagnant water, wear protective clothing during peak mosquito hours, apply repellents indoors, and seek immediate testing for fever.

"This day reminds us of our shared commitment to eliminate malaria and ensure a healthier future for all," he added. "Together, through awareness and action, we will build a vibrant and malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh."