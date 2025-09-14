Arunachal education department orders immediate relieving of transferred teachers

The Arunachal Pradesh Education Department has reiterated its directive to ensure that all transferred teachers promptly join their new postings without delay.





Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, in an official reminder issued on Saturday, instructed all district education officers to relieve teachers who have been transferred and facilitate their immediate assumption of duties at their new stations.





The commissioner further directed the submission of a district-wise compliance report by Monday. The report must include the names of transferred teachers, their current and previous postings, the date of their release, and the date of their joining at their new assignments.





Tak also warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken under relevant service rules against officers who fail to comply with the directive. The department emphasized that delays in teachers assuming new roles disrupt the academic environment and adversely affect students.