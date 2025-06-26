Arunachal: Education milestone reached as girls' school opens near China border

A new residential school for girls from disadvantaged communities opened on Thursday in Upper Subansiri district, bringing quality education to one of Arunachal Pradesh's most remote border areas.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Lable Moring in Payeng Circle was inaugurated by Labour, IPR and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, marking a significant step in expanding educational opportunities for tribal girls in the region near the Indo-China border.

The school specifically targets girls from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minority communities and families below the poverty line. As a residential facility, it will provide both free education and boarding to students who previously had limited access to quality schooling.

The programme aims to empower tribal girls through education in areas where geographic isolation has historically limited educational opportunities.

Rolen Dagam, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, served as guest of honour alongside Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo. Local official Tadam Haging Cherom thanked residents of Taliha, Payeng Circle and Lable Moring for their support of the initiative.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya program operates across India as part of efforts to bridge gender and social gaps in education, particularly in rural and underserved regions. The new facility in Upper Subansiri represents the latest expansion of this initiative into strategic border areas of the northeast.

The school's location in Payeng Circle positions it to serve tribal communities in one of India's most geographically challenging regions, where access to educational infrastructure has remained limited despite ongoing development efforts.