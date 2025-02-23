Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister PD Sona inaugurated the second edition of the three-day event of creativity, cultural & sporting fiesta of Arunachal Pradesh University Festival (APUFEST- 2025) at Hill Top on February 22.

He reiterated the support of the state government for the infrastructural augmentation and optimum human resource development of the lone state university established on July-1, 2022.

Sona opined that APU has opened new vistas for students seeking to pursue quality higher education in their home state.

Flag hoisting, lighting of APU fest torch carried by Best Athlete- APU Fest-24, Pakto Chisi by the Chief Guest marked the launch of APU Fest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sona said, “Education is the most powerful tool to shape society, the country, and the world,” and informed that the State Government is rolling out a Master Plan for revamping and transforming the education sector in a time-bound manner, with a special focus on elementary/primary education. Grooming future generations for excellence in higher education is possible only by imparting robust and quality holistic and value-based education at the primary and elementary levels, and he expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from the people and all stakeholders of the state in the mission for a complete overhaul of the education sector. These efforts will be reflected in the upcoming State Budget under Mission Shikshit, the Minister added. Sona also reiterated the importance of making students future-ready with employability skills.

“We are preparing a new innovative project for Public Libraries to inculcate reading habits among the younger generation and engage their free hours through various recreational activities. The proposed libraries will have Activity, Cultural, Music, and Café provisions,” Sona also informed.

Advisor to Education Minister & Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi in his speech on human resource development also spoke on fast growth of the state in all sectors and sought the whole hearted support of the people in the in all the development initiatives of the State government.

Earlier, Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, in his speech while thanking the State Govt. for the funding for infrastructural support for JNC & APU, with special reference to the 200-bedded hostels (100-bedded Girls Hostel & 100-bedded Boys Hostel) at APU, requested the Minister to create additional faculty posts for various departments of APU, adding that the Education Hub Pasighat may be provided with one more additional college to meet the growing number of students.

VC, APU, Tomo Riba apprised the audience of the efforts to create a pool of quality human resources and the tireless efforts to make APU an Institute of Eminence in the country.

Earlier, Registrar APU, Narmi Darang, presented the University Report highlighting the academic and research, cultural, social responsibility activities, and students' activities of the nascent Institute, which has been imparting various PG courses since the 2023 academic year, with a vision to add more branches of studies at APU in the coming years.

APUSU President Kabang Tamut also highlighted various facets of APU Fest for the all-round personality growth and also submitted a Memorandum to the Minister.

Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, Vice Chancellor APU, Prof. Tomo Riba, Registrar Narmi Darang, Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Principal JNC Tasi Taloh, Controller of Exam M Tayeng, faculty members, non-teaching staff, public leaders, APUSU President, students, cultural team, among others, joined the APU fest inaugural function. The Vote of Thanks was extended by General Secretary APUSU Anup Muang.