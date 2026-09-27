Arunachal education minister inaugurates new school infrastructure at Boleng in Siang

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated the newly developed infrastructure of Government Higher Secondary School, Boleng, in Siang district under the Golden Jubilee Model School Programme.

The infrastructure includes a new G+2 academic-cum-administrative block, modern laboratories, smart classrooms, a library and other essential facilities aimed at improving the learning environment for students.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sona said school infrastructure should translate into better educational opportunities and experiences for students. He emphasised that improved classrooms, laboratories and learning spaces should support better teaching, learning and overall academic development.

The minister said strengthening government school infrastructure was part of the broader effort to improve the quality of education and provide students across Arunachal Pradesh with better learning opportunities.

Sona was accompanied by local MLA and Panchayati Raj and Transport Minister Ojing Tasing, Advisor Er. Talem Taboh, Rumgong MLA, members of the district administration, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, officials, teachers and students.

The Golden Jubilee Model School Programme is aimed at strengthening government school infrastructure and creating better-equipped learning spaces across the state.