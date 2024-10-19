Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona convened a follow-up meeting to assess the initiatives launched during the recent "Chintan Shivir," held in Yingkiong, Upper Siang District. The gathering aimed to evaluate the progress made since the initial discussions and to reinforce the commitment towards improving educational standards in the region.

The meeting was attended by prominent local leaders, including Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Alo Libang MLA from Yingkiong, and Oni Panyang MLA representing the Mariyang-Geku assembly constituency. Their presence underscored the collaborative efforts among various stakeholders to address educational challenges and opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dignitaries at the event included Hage Lailang, the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang District; Lumgeng Litin, Chairperson of the Zilla Parishad; Miss Kosiang Pangkam, Secretary of the Women Welfare Society; and Tadum Libang, President of the Adi Baane Kebang. The meeting also saw participation from student union representatives, highlighting the importance of involving youth voices in the educational discourse.

During the program, participants engaged in a comprehensive review of the initiatives discussed at the Chintan Shivir, which aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure, promoting student welfare, and fostering community involvement in educational policies. The active participation of local leaders and community members reflected a shared commitment to driving positive change in the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.