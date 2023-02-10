Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Taba Tedir on February 10 flagged off the"JAL RAT(Announcement Van)"under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The JAL RAT van will travel to different part of Yachuli constituency to sensiitize villagers about safe drinking water, systematic water brass and also aware the status of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The course of action was organized by PHED&WS Yachuli Division.The Jal Rath Announcement Van as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission and it will help out to outstretch to the majority villages and inform the villagers about gravity of stewardship and execution guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the constituency.

"The work of Projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission is in full swing across the Yachuli Constituencyand we are pledge to provide tap water relatedness to every household as per the guidelines of Jal Jeevan Mission" As informed by Er.Nich Raju, Executive Engineer,Yachuli Division.

Er.Toko Tania(District Consultant(M&E cumMIS) informed that informed that the initiative Jal Rath is aimed at making water conservation a norm among citizens and building public awareness in order to ensure sustainable management of water resources.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri Bamin Nime, Toko Babu, ADC Yachuli, ZPMs,GPMs GPCs and other members of Implementing support agency were also present on the ocassion.