In a devastating fire that broke out on July 23 in Gate Village under Payum Circle in the Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, at least eight houses and one rice granary were completely destroyed.

According to Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) Talung Yao of Gate Village, the incident took place at around 11. 30 am on Saturday and an FIR has been lodged regarding the incident today at Kaying police station.

As per Talung Yao, the Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC), the incident occurred on July 22 at about 11.30 am, and an FIR has been filed about it at the Kaying police station on July 23.

Yao further informed that he received the information of the same on July 23 from his brother as Gate is a far-flung village.

''The villagers failed to save their valuable assets and properties from the fire,'' he added.

It is important to note that Gate, the final settlement inside the Payum Circle and close to the Chinese border, needs at least two days to reach via foot.

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