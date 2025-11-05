Arunachal: Eight students apprehended in Sainik School Niglok death case

In a major development in the Sainik School Niglok case, where a Class VII student was found dead allegedly due to ragging by senior students, police have apprehended eight students in connection with the incident. The arrests followed a fresh FIR lodged by the victim’s father on November 3.

The case, initially registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has now been upgraded to Ruksin PS Case No. 20/25 under Sections 108/106(1)3(5) of the BNS. The eight apprehended students, identified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat on November 4.

The Principal Magistrate of the JJB has sent the CCLs to the custody of the Vice Principal of Sainik School Niglok for a week. Guardians of the accused students have also been directed to execute an undertaking or bond in Form 8 under Rule 11(6) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules.



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Police sources confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to gather more evidence and ensure that the case reaches its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Apatani Students’ Union (ASU), in collaboration with the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union (ALSDSU), and All East Siang District Students’ Union (ESDSU), visited Sainik School Niglok to inquire into the tragic incident involving the 12-year-old student, who was found dead on November 1.

During their visit, the unions expressed deep concern and issued a two-week ultimatum to the district administration and police, demanding a fair and transparent investigation. They warned that failure to deliver justice within the stipulated time could lead to democratic agitation.

The unions also appealed to authorities to ensure accountability and deliver justice to the bereaved family, stressing that those found guilty must face strict punishment.