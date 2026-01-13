Arunachal: EKSWCO urges Chief Secretary’s direct oversight of land re-verification for Lada–Sarli frontier highway

Amid allegations of irregularities in compensation disbursal for the Lada–Sarli Frontier Highway project, the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) has appealed to the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh to personally oversee the physical re-verification of land and property affected by the project, underlining the need for transparency, fairness and public confidence in the process.

In a memorandum submitted on January 12, the organisation, representing families impacted by the highway project in East Kameng district, welcomed the state government’s decision to initiate a physical re-verification of land compensation claims. EKSWCO also acknowledged the government’s action against individuals allegedly involved in irregularities linked to the compensation process.

The organisation informed that the district administration is scheduled to commence the re-verification exercise from January 14, and emphasised that direct supervision by the Chief Secretary would ensure impartiality and prevent further disputes. EKSWCO stressed that such oversight is crucial to restore trust among affected landowners amid reports of a compensation scam.

Reiterating its demand for strict adherence to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, EKSWCO called for the immediate constitution of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee under Section 45 of the Act. The organisation nominated its chairperson Raya Flago and general secretary and advocate Kasung Cheda Gyadom as voluntary organisation representatives to observe and monitor the verification process.

Further, EKSWCO urged the East Kameng Deputy Commissioner to make public the draft compensation list, including details of applicable rates, the quantum of compensation and the justification for assessments. The organisation demanded that a 30-day window be provided for affected families to file objections before any compensation is released.

Issue chairman Chopa Cheda asserted that disbursement of compensation should take place only after all objections are thoroughly examined and resolved, ensuring that no eligible claimant is deprived of their rightful dues.

Copies of the memorandum were also forwarded to the Commissioner (Land Management) and the East Kameng Deputy Commissioner, seeking prompt intervention to ensure a fair and transparent resolution of the matter.