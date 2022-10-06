Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein October 6 inaugurated the long-awaited Electric-Cum- Gas Crematorium constructed by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Biri Basang, Deputy Mayor IMC, and Corporator, Tarh Nachung were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister called the construction of the crematorium a sacred religious act and congratulated IMC for the same.

Later, he also urged citizens to encourage and support local vendor women, and handicraft artisans making traditional products from bamboo and other local products, adding,'' Apart from improving livelihood standards of the people, it will also produce more job givers than job seekers''.

IMC Mayor said that the installation of the crematorium is a mandatory concept and is the beginning step towards making Itanagar a smart city.

''For our Hindu brothers who faced difficulties while burning their own deceased ones we planned to construct this burial cum electric crematorium under 14th finance commission funds,'' he added.

He further informed that the overall cost of the construction of the crematorium was Rs 1.40 crore and the work was awarded to a company outside the state through tender.

Commenting on the recently concluded Durg Puja, Phassang said that whoever follows Hinduism and celebrates Durga puja and other festivals will be given artificially designed ponds where idols can be immersed which will control water pollution in rivers.

''Further, it will also end the cases of human drowning during idol immersion,'' he added.

He also expressed his grief on the loss of lives at Jalpaiguri during the Durga Idol immersion.

He further informed that many new initiatives adopted by IMC as even the highway NH-415 will be automatically swept through mechanical machinery and one vehicle will cost 87 lakhs.

''Compactor with installed manual containers to collect garbage will also be provided by IMC to make Itanagar a clean green smart hygienic city,'' he added.

He said that the land finalization to construct a solid waste management plant is almost in the last final stage, and through these works, adding, ''Itanagar will be among the cleanest city in India''.

Speaking further Phassang said that now the municipal corporation will enhance its infrastructure developmental works up to April as this is a dry working season and will also promote Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, or any festivals even related to tourism also.

