Arunachal: Electrical fault triggers massive blaze in Ruying Colony, no casualties reported

A fire that broke out today, October 26 afternoon in Ruying Colony in Pasighat, Arunachal, has once again raised concerns over winter fire safety in the region. The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, was reported around 1:40 pm, when residents noticed smoke and flames erupting from a room in one of the houses.

Firefighters and local residents acted swiftly to alert authorities. A team from the Pasighat Fire Station arrived promptly and managed to contain the fire before it could spread to nearby houses. The fire was completely doused shortly after, confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Ayub Boko of Pasighat.

Although no casualties or injuries were reported, household property and electrical appliances were damaged in the incident. The affected house has been identified as belonging to Tunang Borang. An investigation has been launched to determine the precise cause of the fire and assess the extent of the losses.

Deputy SP Boko urged residents across East Siang district to remain vigilant during the dry winter season, emphasizing that strong evening and night winds make Pasighat particularly vulnerable to fire outbreaks. He advised citizens to immediately report any fire-related emergencies by calling Fire Helpline 101 or contacting the OC Fire Office at 8257923145.

Notably, Pasighat, which is being developed under the Smart City Mission of the Government of India, has witnessed multiple fire incidents over recent years, particularly during the dry and windy winter months. Experts and civil society leaders attribute the recurring fires to a combination of strong winds and the prevalence of traditional houses constructed from bamboo, thatch, palm leaves (toko patta), and wood—materials that are highly flammable.

Concerned citizens and community leaders have repeatedly appealed to the government to strengthen firefighting infrastructure in Pasighat and nearby fire outposts at Ruksin and Mebo, ensuring that response teams are equipped and on standby round-the-clock. Some residents have also alleged occasional delays in response time and inadequate water supply during previous incidents.