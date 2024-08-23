The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is set to transform its agricultural landscape with the launch of innovative technologies aimed at boosting farm productivity and efficiency. Today, Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, and Fisheries, along with Koj Rinya, Secretary of Horticulture, and Tseten Chombay, MLA of the 5-Kalaktang Rupa assembly constituency, inaugurated the Apple Picking Bonanza in Shergaon.

The initiative highlights the government's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into agriculture. At the heart of this effort is the deployment of advanced drone technology and artificial intelligence. Drones are expected to revolutionize farming by reducing the excessive use of water, pesticides, and herbicides, maintaining soil fertility, and enhancing productivity while minimizing manual labor.

A key feature of the event was the introduction of the Agri Bot, developed by Iotech from DroneTech Lab. This state-of-the-art agricultural drone is designed to optimize spraying and irrigation processes, boasting impressive capabilities for precision farming. AI-driven drones promise to improve yield predictions, disease detection, and overall crop management.

The event underscored the importance of merging modern technology with traditional practices, promoting sustainable growth in Arunachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector. Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu emphasized the role of youth in these transformative efforts, highlighting the need for skill development and awareness.

MLA Tseten Chombay expressed his gratitude to Horticulturist Kirmar Lona and all involved officials for their role in advancing technological integration in agriculture. This initiative reflects a unified effort by farmers, entrepreneurs, and self-help groups to drive inclusive growth and preserve cultural heritage while embracing innovation.