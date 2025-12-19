Arunachal emerges as key hub for Himalayan glacier and climate research

The National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, has formally recognised the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) for its growing scientific contributions in the Indian Himalayan Region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh.

The recognition highlights CES&HS’s sustained efforts in advanced glacier monitoring, cryosphere dynamics, and high-altitude hydrological research. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing scientific understanding of glacier mass balance, snow and ice processes, and the impacts of climate change on Himalayan river systems.

The acknowledgment by NIH underscores the importance of CES&HS’s research in generating evidence-based insights crucial for sustainable water resource management and climate resilience in the Eastern Himalaya, one of the most climate-sensitive regions in the world.

Director of CES&HS, Tana Tage, expressed gratitude to the NIH Technical Advisory Committee for the recognition and for its continued guidance. He said the support has played a key role in strengthening rigorous scientific research that informs policy and long-term environmental planning.

“This encouragement motivates CES&HS to further advance state-of-the-art cryospheric observations, field-based measurements, and integrated modelling approaches in the Eastern Himalaya,” Tage said, adding that the centre remains committed to addressing emerging climate challenges through robust scientific inquiry.