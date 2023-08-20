Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Mein attends the closing ceremony of the North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship 2023 which is an annual calendar event of the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The four-day tournament was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Addressing the gathering at the stadium, Mein stated that the North Eastern Region has emerged as a sporting powerhouse in both national and international events over the past couple of years. He emphasized on the growing prowess of the region in the field of sports by attributing the success to the continuous support from the Government of India. He further said that Northeast’s advancement in sports is further bolstered by the development of international standard sports infrastructure, including the National Sports University in Manipur and the Dorjee Khandu Academy in Chimpu, Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein further added that Arunachal Pradesh being a back runner before has picked up momentum in the field of sports over the last few years and entered the race with the front runner as our sportsmen and women are winning medals in national and international events. He said that many young talents in the field of sports, singing, dancing, and in many fields have emerged and to support them to pursue their dream, the State Govt has created many platforms to nourish them under the present leadership. He, however, stated that in the field of athletes’ sustenance has been a great challenge, he exhorted the players to continue to practice and train themselves to keep the momentum going which the State govt is also committed to supporting.

Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Mama Natung in his speech has highlighted the achievements made by the sports men and women of the State. He informed that over the last seven years, the athletes of Arunachal Pradesh have brought home 342 medals, out of which 81 were Gold medals and the State Govt has constructed around 132 badminton courts across the State. He further stated that Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as the powerhouse of sports in the North East.

With participation from over 350 delegates and officials, the tournament spotlighted top-seeded players from each state, showcasing their skills over the four days of intense competition.

Mein congratulated the winners of the Championship under the various categories, for securing a direct entry with an additional quota at the Senior and Junior National levels, enhancing their future prospects in the world of Badminton.

The 2023 Championship was also graced by MLA cum Advisor Tax & Excise Home, Nyamar Karbak, Director Sports (GoAP) Tadar Apa, BAI Observer Omar Rashid, and President Arunachal State Badminton Association, Rotu Techi among other top officials and members.