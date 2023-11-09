Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 9 flagged off the world's highest mountain biking race, Monduro 3.0. The event, held in the presence of local legislator Tsering Tashi, bears the name 'Monduro,' with 'Mon' symbolizing the land of the Monpas, and 'Duro' representing the Enduro format of the mountain bike (MTB) race. Monduro 3.0 has gained global recognition after being declared a calendar event by the state government.

Khandu expressed his elation at the participation of mountain bikers from various corners of the globe, including countries like Nepal, Indonesia, and Britain, in addition to participants from across India. "This is an indication that the event has grown from its humble beginnings and has caught the attention of enthusiasts from across the globe," he said. "This will not only boost the morale of our youths to take up sports but also develop tourism in the region."

Highlighting the state's evolving stance in the realm of sports and games, Khandu acknowledged the state's historical underrepresentation. However, he pointed out that with the support of the central government, Arunachal Pradesh has made significant strides in developing sports infrastructure and encouraging youths to pursue sports as a profession. "In recent years, our commitment has shown results. Our youths today are winning medals not only at the national but also at the international level. Under the present government at the Centre, even India has emerged as a global power in sports and games," he asserted.

Khandu stated the state's growing prominence in the field of sports, citing the ongoing National Games in Goa where Arunachal Pradesh ranks 21st in the medal tally among 34 states and union territories. "When it comes to the North East, we are third after Manipur and Assam," he proudly informed.

The Chief Minister also announced that due to the state government's consistent efforts, Arunachal Pradesh will host several top matches of the upcoming Santosh Trophy championship, India's biggest football event. As President of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, Khandu expressed his delight at this development.

Khandu announced that Monduro 3.0 will now be included in the Asian Endurance Series (AES), a move that aims to unite motorsports enthusiasts across Asia. He assured full support from the state government for this initiative, signaling Arunachal Pradesh's growing influence in the world of sports and adventure.