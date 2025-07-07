Arunachal employees to join July 9 nationwide strike over pay commission demands

The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) will take part in a nationwide strike on July 9, pressing for the immediate constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and other employee-related demands. The strike, led by the All India State Government Employees (AISGE), is expected to witness participation from thousands of government workers across India.

CoSAAP President Likha Tech announced the decision at a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club, stating that over 25 affiliated employee organisations had endorsed the move during a recent general body council meeting.

As part of the protest, CoSAAP members in Itanagar will stage a two-hour peaceful demonstration in front of their respective offices and institutions. The protest will involve holding placards and banners to express their demands. Following the dharna, employees will resume their duties at the Civil Secretariat and other government offices.

The core demand is the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission, which is constitutionally due from January 1, 2026. "The Pay Commission is usually set up every 10 years. The first was established in 1946,” Tech noted. “After the constitution of the 8th Central Pay, revision is due on 01-01-2026, but till date, the GoI has not been implemented.”

He emphasised that while the Indian economy shows signs of improvement, the rising cost of living continues to put pressure on public sector employees. “The economic condition of the country is improving fast. On the other hand, the price of daily used commodities is skyrocketing, which compelled us to initiate a democratic movement,” he explained.

In addition to the demand for the pay commission, CoSAAP is also calling for the release of 18 months of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) withheld during the COVID-19 pandemic. The employees allege that the central government has yet to clear the dues despite repeated representations.

Other demands include the regularisation of all contractual employees and an end to the outsourcing of contractual and contingency staff in the state. CoSAAP argues that these practices undermine job security and demoralise the workforce.