The Arunachal Pradesh government has granted Deputy Commissioners (DCs) the authority to suspend subordinate officers of various departments in cases of misconduct.

The move, an administrative one, is aimed at strengthening accountability and improving district administration efficiency.

Key features:

DCs can suspend officers based on preliminary inquiry findings.



Suspension orders must be supported by a detailed report with grounds and documents, submitted to the concerned department within 15 days.



The disciplinary authority must review the suspension within 30 days and confirm or revoke the order. If not confirmed, the suspension becomes void after one month.



DCs must prepare and submit a draft charge sheet with evidence within 90 days for formal departmental proceedings.

The reform is expected to enhance discipline among government employees and empower district-level officers to take timely action in the public interest.

The order, signed by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS, has been circulated to all departments for immediate implementation.