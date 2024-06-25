Reports of encroachments in Itanagar's Indira Gandhi Park have sparked concerns among locals, highlighting the settlement of forest department casual staff within the park's campus. Temporary wooden and bamboo houses, lacking proper sanitation facilities, have been constructed, creating slum-like conditions.

The issue gained attention after over 40 families were rendered homeless following a massive fire at the IG Park forest colony in March 2023. These displaced families were permitted to build temporary shelters within the park until new quarters could be constructed by the Arunachal Pradesh forest department. However, questions have arisen about whether these families will eventually receive permanent housing, as promised. The settlers currently live in unhygienic conditions and face safety concerns, especially during the night when youths use the park for drug consumption.

Indira Gandhi Park, once the primary recreational area for Itanagar residents, is steadily shrinking due to illegal encroachments and the state government’s appropriation of park land for various offices, including the DK Convention Hall, APEDA, and the Energy Park. This encroachment has significantly reduced the space available for recreational activities such as jogging and sports.

Local resident Bamang Taping expressed his concerns to India Today, emphasizing the need for regular inspections and strict penalties for encroachers. "Administration should conduct regular surveys and inspections of the parks to identify and remove illegal structures, gates, and vehicles and impose strict penalties on the violators. We should create awareness among residents about the importance of preserving green spaces and their rights to access and enjoy them. Any department should not dispose of their staff and give permission to stay making sheds inside the park campus, and they should also check and balance who are staying inside these sheds, whether their staff or some miscreant persons along with them," Taping added.

Encroachment issues have a broader impact in Itanagar and Naharlagun, where many government employees have illegally occupied quarters and constructed multi-storied buildings for commercial use. This trend of land grabbing is slowly eroding the city's green spaces.