Arunachal's Tawang Cycling Association has announced the successful completion of MONDURO 4.0, which took place from November 9 to 14. The event brought together over 50 elite riders from seven countries, showcasing the unparalleled beauty and adventure of Tawang's landscapes.

MONDURO is recognised as the only Enduro race in India and the highest Enduro race in the world, making it a premier event on the mountain biking calendar. This year, it is also part of the prestigious Asia Enduro Series.

The event commenced with two practice days on November 10 and 11, allowing riders to familiarise themselves with the challenging terrain and breathtaking trails. The main race kicked off on November 13, with participants showcasing remarkable skill, athleticism, and determination across various stages.

The closing ceremony, held at Drekhang on November 14th, was a highlight, celebrating not only the achievements of the riders but also the collaboration of local communities and sponsors who made the event possible.

The Monduro trophy was presented to Alex Rudeau (France) for securing the first prize in the Elite category, along with a cash prize of seven lakh rupees. He was followed by Matej Charvat (Czech Republic) and Elouan Peressie (France), who claimed the second and third prizes, respectively.

In the Masters category, Nicholas Syrti (Shillong), Vinay Menon (Pune), and Phurb Dorji (Bhutan) took home the first, second, and third prizes.

In the Junior category, Darian (Shillong) won the first prize, followed by Samarpan Jain (Mysore) and Satyadeep (Darjeeling).

Participants also had the opportunity to learn about Tawang's rich culture and heritage, further enhancing their overall experience.

MONDURO 4.0 not only promoted mountain biking as a sport but also showcased Tawang as a premier destination for adventure tourism. The positive feedback received from participants, spectators, and sponsors alike reinforces the mission to foster tourism in the region and support local economic development.

Many riders shared that racing alongside UCI Enduro World Champion 2024, Alex Rudeau, was a dream come true, further underscoring the significance of this event in their cycling careers.

Matej Charvat, National Downhill Champion from the Czech Republic, remarked, "I have raced in around 20 races across Asia, and MONDURO has the best trail among them all."

Another rider, Naman Aggarwal, expressed his gratitude, saying it was a dream come true to ride alongside world champions.

The organisers extended their gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Department of Tourism, District Administration, Arunachal Pradesh Police, volunteers, sponsors, and participants who contributed to the success of MONDURO 4.0.