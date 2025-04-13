Four youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Chayang Tajo, Sawa, and Pipu have filed a formal FIR against Er. Minmar Ronya, Executive Engineer of the Bameng Rural Works Department (RWD), and Rungni Bagang, proprietor of M/s R.B. Enterprises, for allegedly issuing a falsified work experience certificate related to a road construction project.

The complaint pertains to the "Construction/Completion of the Road from Chayang Tajo to Yangfo" under the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) for the financial year 2022. The project was shown to be valued at Rs 12.96 crore, as per documents submitted during the tendering process.

According to the complainants, no approval or sanction for this project was ever granted by either the Government of Arunachal Pradesh or the Central government. They further alleged that there is no visible evidence of the road's construction or any work of satisfactory quality, despite claims made in the certificate.

The FIR highlights concerns over how such a high-value contract could be associated with M/s R.B. Enterprises, a Class-II registered contractor, questioning the procedural legitimacy of the certificate issued by the executive engineer.

The complainants have demanded an impartial investigation into what they claim is a clear case of misuse of official position, forgery, and an attempt to siphon off crores of public money through fraudulent means. They have also submitted supporting documents, including a copy of the alleged fake client performance certificate, contractor registration details, and a duplicate No Objection Certificate (NOC).

They have urged the authorities to initiate legal proceedings under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other applicable laws related to forgery, conspiracy, and abuse of public office.

No official response has been issued by the authorities at the time of filing this report.