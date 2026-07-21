Arunachal entrepreneur Ha Tatu donates Rs 1 lakh for Nari Koyu flood relief

In a generous gesture of support for flood-affected families in Arunachal Pradesh, renowned entrepreneur Ha Tatu has donated Rs 1,00,000 towards the Nari Koyu MLA Relief Fund. The contribution comes in the wake of the recent floods and landslides that have caused widespread hardship in Upper Ramle Banggo.

Ha Tatu, who serves as the Managing Director of M/s Kenge Construction Co., made the donation as a mark of solidarity with the affected families and to aid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Nari Koyu of Lower Siang district.

Local authorities stated that the donated amount will be utilised to provide essential assistance, rehabilitation support, and relief materials to families impacted by the natural calamity. The contribution has been widely appreciated by residents and community leaders, who described it as a timely and meaningful act of compassion during a difficult period for the people of the region.

The recent floods and landslides have disrupted normal life in several parts of Lower Siang district, damaging homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods. Contributions such as this are expected to play a crucial role in helping affected communities recover and rebuild their lives.