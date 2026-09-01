Arunachal entrepreneur Pema YK Loyi becomes first woman from Northeast to head Women in FADA

Pema YK Loyi, Managing Director of Iconic Automobiles, has been appointed Chairperson of Women in FADA (WIF), the women's wing of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The appointment was made at FADA's 63rd Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone for the automotive retail industry as Loyi becomes the first woman from Eastern and North-Eastern India to head Women in FADA.

Founded in 1964, FADA is the apex national body representing India's automobile retail industry and has more than 15,000 automobile dealerships under its umbrella.

An entrepreneur from Arunachal Pradesh, Loyi has built Iconic Automobiles into a prominent automobile dealership in the Northeast. The company is an authorised dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra passenger and commercial vehicles across Arunachal Pradesh, with multiple showrooms and workshop facilities in the state.

One of the notable initiatives under her leadership is the Iconic Automobiles facility in Itanagar, recognised as India's first all-women-run Mahindra showroom. The initiative has focused on creating employment and leadership opportunities for women in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

Loyi has also been an active advocate for greater participation of women in automotive retail. At the 13th FADA Auto Summit 2025, she participated in the session “Women in FADA – Driven by Courage”, where she shared her experiences and views on women's leadership in the sector.

Her latest appointment follows several recognitions for her contribution to the automotive and entrepreneurial ecosystem. In August 2026, she received the ‘Woman Transforming Auto Retail (East)’ Award at the 9th ETAuto Retail Forum 2026 in New Delhi.

In 2025, Bank of Baroda also recognised Loyi as a leading woman entrepreneur from the Northeast during its 118th Founders' Day celebrations.

Speaking after her appointment, Loyi said she would focus on strengthening women's participation across the automobile dealership ecosystem and creating greater opportunities for women to pursue leadership and entrepreneurial roles.

Her elevation from building an automotive retail business in Arunachal Pradesh to taking up a national leadership position in India's automobile dealer community also highlights the growing presence of entrepreneurs from the Northeast in the country's automotive sector.

The appointment is being seen as a significant recognition of the contribution of women entrepreneurs and automobile dealers from the Eastern and North-Eastern regions.