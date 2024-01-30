In the lush Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, a revolution is being fermented, one bottle at a time.

Tage Rita, an agricultural engineer turned entrepreneur, has put India on the global wine map with her organic Kiwi wine brand, Naara Aaba. This pioneering venture has not only earned national recognition but has also become a case study in innovation and women's entrepreneurship.

It is to be mentioned here that her kiwi wine - NaaraAaba - will be used as a case study by Richard School of Business Foundation, Richard Ivey School of Business, and the University of Western Ontario.

Naara Aaba, which translates to "father's name" in the local dialect, is India's first kiwi wine, crafted from organic kiwis grown in the valley. Rita's journey began in 2017 when she invested in a boutique winery, seeking to solve a local problem of kiwi abundance with no assured buyers. Her solution was to brew wine from these fruits, providing a stable market for the Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society and individual farmers in Arunachal Pradesh.



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The winemaking process at Naara Aaba is rooted in tradition, perfected through six years of research and planning. From its initial capacity of 20,000 litres, the winery has expanded to produce 60,000 litres of wine, supporting 300 farmers in its first year alone. The wine, best enjoyed between six and eight degrees Celsius, takes about four months from crushing to bottling.

Rita's success story extends beyond the wine itself. She has been recognized with several awards, including the Women Transforming India Awards 2018 by the United Nations and NITI Aayog, and the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2022. Her company provides employment to many, with up to 100 seasonal workers joining the 25 regular staff members.

The brand's revenue stands as a testament to its success, with Naara Aaba generating Rs 12 crore. Rita's entrepreneurial spirit has stirred a storm in the glass, making her an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a beacon for sustainable agriculture in the region.