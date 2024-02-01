Local entrepreneur from Dirang Yeshi Tsewang, also known as Aau Yash, has announced his candidacy against the long-standing 15-year incumbent MLA, Phurpa Tsering. Alleging corruption and favoritism, Yeshi's declaration has gained significant support from over 8000 residents in the 4th Dirang constituency. The upcoming elections in Dirang are set to be a battleground for change, as Yeshi seeks to end the prolonged regime and usher in a new era of governance and development. Exploiting the looming anti-incumbency sentiment, Yeshi aims to bring an end to what he decries as a decade and a half of mismanagement and nepotism.

Speaking to the media, Yeshi pointed fingers at the incumbent MLA, accusing him of distributing government cheques without accountability, orchestrating projects favoring relatives without proper tender processes, and neglecting essential sectors such as healthcare and education.

"Roads are in the worst condition, the community health sector is inactive for major treatments, schools are in a dilapidated state, tenders are awarded to own kiths and kins, and beneficiaries of schemes are selected in a biased manner," alleged Yeshi during a mass MLA Declaration gathering in Dirang.

Dirang, a picturesque town often visited by tourists heading towards Tawang, is now bracing itself for the upcoming elections. The entire state of Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a surge in political activity as the assembly cum Lok Sabha elections draw near.

Phurpa Tsering, a BJP MLA representing the 4th Dirang Assembly constituency for over 15 years, is now facing a formidable challenge amid growing anti-incumbency sentiments. Although he emerged victorious in 2009, 2014, and 2019 elections, the tide appears to be turning with Yeshi Tsewang's entry into the political arena.

Yeshi, who has been associated with the BJP for two decades and once served as the General Secretary of the BJP State Morcha, emphasized his commitment to bringing about positive change. "I am not contesting to accumulate money or power; I am here to serve the people with the vision of good governance and development," stated Yeshi. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received amid the chilling cold, he declared, "I have no money to buy votes but seek their love and support voluntarily."