In a bid to promote awareness and advocacy for wildlife conservation, the management of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), organized a compelling awareness programme on Sunday. Held at the JNC auditorium in Pasighat, the event carried the resounding theme, 'Wildlife Matters, Save Wildlife.'

The programme, aimed at enlightening NSS volunteers, featured an array of engaging activities. Among these were a Marathon race, insightful deliberations on the significance of wildlife through PowerPoint presentations, and a poignant sapling plantation session.

Dr. Tasi Taloh, Principal of JNC, flagged off the morning's Marathon race, which traversed the JNC-GTC-Raneghat-Bodak/Ayeng/Pasighat trijunction, symbolizing the endurance required in wildlife conservation efforts. Subsequently, Divisional Forest Officer, Kempi Ete, alongside other dignitaries, awarded prizes to the victorious participants, encouraging their commitment to the cause.

Addressing the assembled volunteers, Kempi Ete stated the imperative of unified action in wildlife conservation. She underlined the indispensable role of student communities in advocating for healthy ecosystems and implored them to champion the cause for future generations.

Illustrating the rich biodiversity of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Ete lamented the prevalent exploitation of nature by local communities, urging proactive student involvement to curb such detrimental practices.

Aaranyak's project officer, Ivy Farheen Hussain, shed light on the wildlife diversity in Northeast India, elucidating the threats posed by hunting and trafficking of rare species. Hussain's presentation underscored the vital role of various species in maintaining ecological balance.

Former AAPSU General Secretary, Tobom Dai, issued a poignant appeal to halt the killing of wild animals in the guise of festivals and traditions, emphasizing the need for cultural evolution in harmony with conservation ethics.

NSS coordinator, Kento Kadu, urged volunteers to disseminate the message of wildlife conservation within their communities, recognizing the pivotal role of grassroots advocacy.

The participation of personalities, including resource persons from NGOs and wildlife officials, underscored the collaborative spirit essential for effective conservation initiatives. Notably, Aaranyak's recent Memorandum of Understanding with the sanctuary authorities signifies a proactive step towards community-driven conservation efforts.