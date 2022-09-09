Two aspirants have alleged paper leak in the Assistant Engineer civil examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on 26 and 27 August and demanded a stay in declaration of results through a petition in court.

415 candidates appeared for 33 posts of Assistant Engineer in the recently concluded examination.

Gyamar Padang one of the candidates who appeared in the above-mentioned examination, alleged malpractices in the exam as he got calls from a coaching Institute, Jeju Institute through a teacher named Akhilesh Yadav who exulted confidence on few of the questions which will come in the exam.

On 24th August, two days before the examination when the candidate Gyamar Padang met the teacher Akhilesh Yadav, he was given a set of 5 handwritten questions which he took casually and thought to be a fake prediction.

On the day when the exam candidate appeared in the technical paper of the mentioned AE civil examination, Padang was surprised & shocked to find out all the same five questions, printed in the question paper in the same manner as mentioned by the said teacher.

The numbers & decimals, and diagrams, all came exactly as said by the teacher. This confirmed the suspicion that some questions of the whole question paper have been leaked by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission officials to the coaching centres of the capital complex & state.

Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy talking to Indiatoday NE informed that their office didn't get any evidence of malpractice or paper/questions leak and only received the alleged letter given by one of the aspirants Gyamar Padang.

Secretary Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) forwarded the matter to investigate through police by registering the case through SIC.

"We are very confident regarding the manner the commission conducted the recently held Assistant engineer civil examination & in a transparent manner by even writing to the government to ban internet services for a few hours in the capital Area," said APPSC Secretary.

"If we found any authentic evidence regarding question paper leak, our commission will decide and act accordingly & take strict action against the officials involved if found guilty.

Commission will disseminate the court regarding the examination as the petition has been filed in the Gauhati high court, Arunachal Bench & commission will also urge the state police and SIC to expedite the investigation process," added APPSC Secretary further.

On being asked regarding the coincidence of same questions appearing in exact manner, the Secretary agreed that all five questions are the same but some differences in pattern manner were found and it may be a case of coincidence.

Earlier also in 2015, five APPSC officials got arrested in a paper leak case in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service combined competitive examination. The SIT team led by former SP Amit Sharma cracked the high-profile case after three months of investigation.

According to police sources this case will definitely involve Government officials and as per norms Special Investigation Cell SIC will register the case as per the corruption act, and regarding it after proper enquiry police officials forwarded the matter to Police headquarter & later SIC will handle the case as per court directives.

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