Arunachal excels at National Muaythai Championship in Guwahati
Arunachal Pradesh athletes showcased exceptional performance at the National Muaythai Championship in Guwahati, Assam, securing multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals. Their achievements highlight the region's growing prominence in the national sports arena.
- Arunachal Pradesh athletes won several gold, silver, and bronze medals.
- The championship was held from May 25th to 30th in Guwahati, Assam.
- Coach Kunal Nayak and Manager Sunyi Tajo played pivotal roles in the team's success.
Arunachal Pradesh athletes delivered a stellar performance at the National Muaythai Championship, held from May 25th to 30th in Guwahati, Assam. Organized by the United Muaythai Association of India, the championship saw fierce competition from across the country.
The gold medalists from Arunachal Pradesh were Demkento Panggeng (50kg), Jubin Gogoi (40kg), Elite Miss Binjum Karlo (54kg), Elite Diyo Rimo (63.5kg), Elite Ajay Rebe Sono (81kg), Tada Cheri (56kg), Biro Cheri (53kg), and Gela Dadda (60kg).
Silver medalists included MD Mustakim Sheikh (67kg), Miss Sonia Jokhio (48kg), Yukam Tabri (47kg), Jeevan Thapa (55kg), and Tabia Beyong (54kg). The bronze medalists were Sourav Biswas (45kg), Lungsam Lamnio (52kg), Lote Jomoh (54kg), Lucky Tagang (42kg), Miss Rashmi Rimo (47kg), and Namdu Effa (76kg).
The athletes were supported and guided by Coach Kunal Nayak and Manager Sunyi Tajo. Their collective efforts resulted in an impressive medal haul, highlighting the talent and dedication of Arunachal Pradesh's Muaythai athletes. This performance underscores the region's growing prominence in the national sports arena and sets a high benchmark for future competitions.
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