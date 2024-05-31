Arunachal Pradesh athletes delivered a stellar performance at the National Muaythai Championship, held from May 25th to 30th in Guwahati, Assam. Organized by the United Muaythai Association of India, the championship saw fierce competition from across the country.

The gold medalists from Arunachal Pradesh were Demkento Panggeng (50kg), Jubin Gogoi (40kg), Elite Miss Binjum Karlo (54kg), Elite Diyo Rimo (63.5kg), Elite Ajay Rebe Sono (81kg), Tada Cheri (56kg), Biro Cheri (53kg), and Gela Dadda (60kg).

Silver medalists included MD Mustakim Sheikh (67kg), Miss Sonia Jokhio (48kg), Yukam Tabri (47kg), Jeevan Thapa (55kg), and Tabia Beyong (54kg). The bronze medalists were Sourav Biswas (45kg), Lungsam Lamnio (52kg), Lote Jomoh (54kg), Lucky Tagang (42kg), Miss Rashmi Rimo (47kg), and Namdu Effa (76kg).

The athletes were supported and guided by Coach Kunal Nayak and Manager Sunyi Tajo. Their collective efforts resulted in an impressive medal haul, highlighting the talent and dedication of Arunachal Pradesh's Muaythai athletes. This performance underscores the region's growing prominence in the national sports arena and sets a high benchmark for future competitions.