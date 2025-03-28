Arunachal Pradesh MLA Techi Kaso led an expedition to explore the potential of Adventure and Eco Tourism in Itanagar, focusing on the "Bud Putu" hilltop, also known as Kala Pahad.

The hilltop, located under the Ganga Panchayat segment at an altitude of 1450 meters above sea level (4785 feet), was examined for its feasibility as an adventure tourism destination.

The team, a group of gentlemen including ZPM Zilla Parishad Member Taro Tagia, senior members Techi Nyera, T C Tok, Tok Tayum, Tok Epo, along with officials and public representatives embarked on the journey.

During the exploration, MLA Kaso emphasised the importance of nature preservation, stating, "Protecting and preserving nature today is crucial to safeguarding the world for future generations."

He advised the Adventure Eco Tourism Society of Dema Bud Putu Hills Committee to minimize nature's destruction while maximizing the beauty and potential of the area for tourism development.