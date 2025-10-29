Arunachal explores border trade opportunities with Bhutan and Myanmar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, held an in-depth discussion with Prof. Mahendra P. Lama on the study report concerning the opening of trade routes along the Arunachal–Bhutan and Arunachal–Myanmar borders.

The meeting focused on the prospects of fostering inclusive border development, livelihood generation, and sustainable cross-border connectivity. Chief Minister Khandu and senior officials, including commissioners and departmental officers, were enlightened by Prof. Lama’s detailed insights into leveraging Arunachal’s strategic position for economic and social growth.

Highlighting the state’s untapped potential, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh could emerge as a vibrant bridge linking India, Bhutan, and Myanmar. “Connectivity here is not just about roads—it’s about creating opportunities and strengthening relationships,” he remarked, underscoring the government’s commitment to transforming border regions into corridors of trade, cooperation, and development.