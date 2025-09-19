Arunachal explores geo-smart technologies to boost governance, project monitoring

Arunachal Pradesh is considering the use of geo-smart technologies to strengthen governance, improve efficiency, and track the progress of development projects.

During a presentation at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on September 19, the state administration, led by Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, discussed the potential applications of geospatial tools with representatives from Geospatial World.

The Governor said new technologies should help the government analyse existing systems, enhance efficiency, and provide innovative solutions to pressing challenges. He emphasised that Geographic Information System (GIS)-based platforms could allow sector-specific planning while adapting solutions to the state’s unique needs.

Highlighting the benefits of remote monitoring, he noted that geo-smart systems could improve transparency, track project progress in real time, and ensure better service delivery.

The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and senior officials also shared their perspectives, underlining key priorities and challenges in the state’s development agenda. The discussion focused on how technology could support long-term planning while addressing local realities.