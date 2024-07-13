In a bid to harness Arunachal Pradesh's vast geothermal potential, Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul emphasized the state's role in securing India's future energy needs. During a recent meeting at Oil India Limited (OIL) Corporation Headquarters in Noida, Pul highlighted the untapped resources that could revolutionize energy security.

Pul urged OIL to collaborate closely with the state government to exploit geothermal energy effectively. This initiative aims not only to enhance energy security but also to bolster sustainable development and disaster preparedness in the seismologically active Northeastern region.

Oil India Ltd Chairman and Chief Managing Director, Dr. Ranjit Rath highlighted the importance of investment in exploration for national growth. OIL, in collaboration with BPCL and HPCL, is expanding natural gas pipelines in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure uninterrupted supply to every household, a step towards achieving 24x7 energy access.

Executive Director (Exploration & Development) Saloma Yomdo stressed OIL's readiness to diversify into geothermal energy and critical minerals exploration, leveraging their expertise in exploration and production techniques. Yomdo noted OIL's capability, having drilled depths of up to 6000 meters, crucial for extracting geothermal energy and critical minerals.

Tana Tage, Director of the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies, shared promising findings from recent geothermal feasibility studies in Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted Tawang district's potential for electricity generation and other applications such as space heating, cooling, and food preservation.