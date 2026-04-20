Arunachal explores geothermal energy potential with industry experts

A high-level meeting on April 20 focused on developing geothermal energy in Arunachal Pradesh, with discussions centred on tapping the state’s untapped renewable resources for long-term energy security.

Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul met representatives from SEROS, including General Manager (Business Development) Gaurav Madan, along with former ONGC Director General Ravi, who is currently associated with a geothermal project. Tage Tana, Director of the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies, also attended the meeting.

Officials discussed the feasibility of harnessing geothermal resources in the state and examined possible collaboration models for exploration and development. The talks highlighted geothermal energy as a stable, round-the-clock power source that could complement existing renewable options.

Pul said expanding renewable energy capacity would be critical for building a self-reliant and sustainable energy ecosystem in the state. She stressed that partnerships with technical agencies and industry experts could help accelerate exploration and deployment.

SEROS, which is working with the ONGC Energy Centre, is currently involved in developing geothermal energy in Puga Valley, where India’s first geothermal power well is being drilled. The project is expected to unlock significant base-load power potential in high-altitude regions, offering a low-emission alternative to conventional energy sources.

The meeting is seen as an early step towards assessing whether similar geothermal initiatives can be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh.