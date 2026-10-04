Arunachal explores geothermal power potential for remote, border areas: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh is examining the potential of geothermal energy as a clean and locally generated power source, particularly for remote and strategically located border areas, Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul said on October 3.

Pul, along with Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) Director Tana Tage and departmental geologists, visited the ONGC Geothermal Project at Puga Valley in Ladakh to study geothermal exploration, drilling and power generation in high-altitude Himalayan conditions.

The visit comes as Arunachal Pradesh steps up efforts to assess its own geothermal resources. The Mago-Thingbu belt in Tawang district has been identified as a promising zone, with the state estimating a potential of around 10-15 MW.

Scientific investigations into geothermal resources in Arunachal Pradesh have been underway for several years. In March 2024, CESHS, in collaboration with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and Iceland-based Geotropy, conducted field investigations and geological structural mapping at hot-spring sites in Mago, Thingbu and other areas.

The studies are assessing the suitability of geothermal resources for electricity generation as well as other applications such as heating and cooling, drying agricultural produce and other locally appropriate clean-energy uses.

CESHS and Oil India Limited later initiated pre-feasibility studies covering surface and subsurface investigations at Mago, Thingbu, Damteng and Tsechu in Tawang district.

Field investigations have also been carried out at five geothermal sites in Tawang — Damteng, Grengkhar, Mago, Thingbu and Tsechu — where samples were collected for geochemical analysis.

"Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural resources, and our endeavour is to harness this potential responsibly for a sustainable future," Pul said.

She said the technical insights gained from the Puga project would help strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's efforts to assess and develop its geothermal potential, particularly in remote and border regions where conventional power infrastructure can be challenging.

Pul also acknowledged ONGC and its execution partner SEROS for sharing technical expertise and field experience during the visit.